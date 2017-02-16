Man jailed 6.5 years for stabbing one tenant and threatening others

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old man who stabbed his 27-year-old tenant in the neck and intimidated two other tenants was jailed six-and-a-half years on Thursday (Feb 16).



The court heard that Lay Chee Leong was sharing a Yishun flat with his parents and three female tenants at the time of the crime.



In the early hours of Mar 23, 2016, he stabbed himself in the neck and chest with a kitchen knife. He called the police before returning to the bedroom he shared with his parents, telling them not to leave the room and claiming someone outside was trying to hurt them.

Lay then kicked down the door to the tenants’ room, waking the three Chinese nationals. He confiscated their mobile phones and threatened them with the knife.

To frighten the women into being cooperative, Lay threatened to “detonate a bomb” inside the flat. He also forced the women to clean up the blood stains he had left on the floor of their room. After they had done so, Lay made them sit in a row on the bed and threatened to “gas the entire house” and set it on fire.



Lay then stabbed one tenant, Wang Aiyan, in the neck before pointing the knife at the other two tenants, 20-year-old Liu Weina and 35-year-old Li Hui. “Don’t think I don’t dare to do it," he allegedly said.



The attacker was finally disarmed by his uncle, whom his mother had called for help. Shortly after, the police arrived. They found Lay with multiple superficial stab wounds to his neck and eight wounds to his chest - all self-inflicted. Ms Wang, meanwhile, had a 1.5cm stab wound in her neck.



Lay pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of causing hurt with a dangerous weapon and one count of criminal intimidation.

CULPRIT "HEARD VOICES"



Deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Eugene Lee had called for a jail term of at least six-and-a-half years for Lay.



Citing an Institute of Mental Health (IMH) report, DPP Lee said Lay had a substance abuse problem which gave rise to his psychotic and depressive disorders. Lay claimed to have experienced paranoia and said he heard a voice telling him to stab the victim because she wanted to harm him.

An IMH psychiatrist recommended Lay be held in an environment able to “supervise his continued abstinence from substances, compliance with medication and follow up with psychiatrists”. Otherwise, he would be at risk of committing another violent offence, the psychiatrist warned.



District Judge Low Wee Ping called the crime “horrific” when sentencing Lay. For causing hurt with dangerous weapon, he could have been jailed up to 15 years and caned.