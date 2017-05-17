Man jailed 9 months for stalking ex-boyfriend again

This is Tan Boon Wah's second jail sentence for stalking the same victim.

SINGAPORE: The day he was released from prison for stalking his ex-boyfriend, Tan Boon Wah turned up at his doorstep, ringing the doorbell and loitering around the area in an attempt to make contact again. The victim called the police, and he was subsequently arrested.

Tan was on Wednesday (May 17) jailed nine months for unlawfully stalking the victim on at least two occasions from October to December 2016, after his release from prison on Oct 1. He had already been sentenced to six months’ jail in August last year for unlawfully stalking his ex-boyfriend for a year, in what prosecutors called a “suffocating” intrusion into the victim’s life.

Tan harassed his former boyfriend, then a 22-year-old full-time National Serviceman, every day from May 2015 until May 2016:

Every morning at 6am, Tan would loiter outside the victim’s flat, waiting for him to leave the house at 7.30am. He would also try to make conversation with him. The victim’s father was forced to escort his son out of the house every morning, and suffered “anger issues” due to daily confrontations with Tan, prosecutors said.

Every evening at about 5pm, Tan would wait outside the victim’s army camp at Jurong to confront him again.

​ Then, every evening, Tan would return to loiter outside the victim’s flat to wait for him to come home. He would confront him again, and remain outside until about 11pm or until the lights in the unit were turned off for the night. The victim’s mother became paranoid and had difficulty sleeping, worried that Tan remained outside her home and could eavesdrop on the family’s conversations. The family installed a CCTV camera outside their flat.

"I WON'T GIVE UP ... NOT EVEN IF I'M THROWN IN JAIL"

When he was not physically stalking the victim, Tan harassed him via email or would call him incessantly. In one day, the victim received up to 1,408 calls from Tan.

In an email to the victim on Aug 18, 2015, Tan said: “I’m sure u’ll be tired out by this soon. But I won’t ever give up trying to find u … not in this life. Not even if I get thrown into jail. I’d rather be dead … than to give up trying to look for u or trying to be friends with u. (You’re) gonna be stuck with dealing with me for life.”

In a separate email on Feb 29, 2016, Tan sent the victim two nude photographs he had taken of him, without his consent, during their relationship. Tan wanted to blackmail the victim and force him to reply to his emails.

The victim lodged a total of 22 police reports in the year he was stalked by Tan.

He also changed his phone number repeatedly and subscribed to a second phone line in attempts to shake Tan off, but was unsuccessful. This was because Tan called Singtel to ask for the victim’s new phone number, and got it when he provided the latter’s NRIC number and other personal particulars.

For this, Tan faced a charged under the Personal Data Protection Act.

AN "OMINOUS" WARNING

He was finally arrested on Mar 30, 2016. and remanded at the Institute of Mental Health. Psychiatrist Dr Stephen Phang said Tan was fit to plead and not of unsound mind.

The psychiatrist’s report also contained a warning: “It is manifestly apparent that (Tan’s) recurrent attempts to contact and communicate with the alleged victim, as well as his self-declared admission that he would seek out the other party (immediately upon his release) … should necessarily be regarded in a somewhat ominous light, as the possibility of future harm to the other party cannot be safely excluded.”

The psychiatrist was proven right.

COME TO YOUR SENSES, ACCEPT COUNSELLING: JUDGE

Upon his release from prison on Oct 1, Tan went straight to his ex’s flat. The man called the police, who told Tan to leave. But he refused, and when he was spotted still loitering in the area nearly two hours later, the victim called the police again. Tan was arrested.

Out on bail, Tan continued to harass his ex-boyfriend of four years by loitering outside his flat, ringing the doorbell and following him each time he left the house, pestering the victim to unblock him on social media.

Tan was arrested again on Dec 8. Denied bail, he spent Christmas in jail. In January 2017, after he had been released on bail, Tan posted links to videos of the victim on an online forum, also commenting publicly about his ongoing case.

In court on Wednesday, District Judge Kenneth Yap said it is “clear” Tan is not remorseful. He pointed to a letter Tan submitted to the court, in which he stated his desire to see the victim again. “You are clearly not getting the message,” Judge Yap said. He made Tan promise “never to see the victim or bother him again”.

After a moment’s pause, Tan grudgingly replied: “I will undertake that.”

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jason Chua called for a nine-month jail term, saying Tan’s previous six-month term did nothing to deter him.

Judge Yap agreed, but urged DPP Chua to make arrangements with the prison service to provide counselling to Tan. “This is the best way to solve the issue”, the judge said. He told Tan to “come to your senses. Relationships start and relationships end. If you don’t face the truth, you will cause yourself, and the victim, greater damage”.

The judge also ordered Tan to serve the remaining 60 days of his previous six-month stint, making a total jail term of nine months and 60 days.

The victim was present in court, and seen leaving in a huff after Tan was sentenced.

For each charge of unlawful stalking, Tan could have been jailed up to two years and/or fined up to S$10,000.