Man jailed, caned for molesting passenger in car

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man was sentenced to five years and two months’ jail and six strokes of the cane on Tuesday (Oct 31) for a host of offences he committed last year, which includes forcing himself on a 21-year-old woman he met through a carpooling app.

Goh Wei Rong was about to drop the victim off at Marsiling Drive when he realised she had dozed off. He grabbed her arms, pinning her to the front passenger seat and tried to put his tongue into her mouth. Goh also buried his head in her chest and slid his hand up her thigh.

He had met the victim only a day before, when she made several bookings on carpooling app SwiftBack. She cannot be named due to a gag order.

Goh accepted all her bookings, and drove her to several destinations on Apr 1 and 2 last year. He was to drop her off at home in the early hours of Apr 2 when he sexually assaulted her.

Goh was convicted of aggravated molest in October, after a three-day trial. He then pleaded guilty to another five charges, including three for driving-related offences he committed in March and April 2016.

He also admitted to breaking into the NTUC Foodfare office in Ang Mo Kio in September last year. At the time, Goh worked there as an operation executive. He stole the key to the safe from a colleague and broke in in the dead of night on Sep 7.

He cut power supply to a magnetically-locked door to enter the food court, before kicking down the office door. He used the stolen key to open the safe, and fled with several bags of cash amounting to S$40,542.30.

Just S$4,780 was recovered from Goh’s car following his arrest later that day.

This was not the first time Goh had stolen from his workplace.

While he was a sales director of an automobile company in April 2016, Goh stole equipment worth S$13,440 from a bridal shop which shared the same premises.

Goh was alone in the office at about 2am when he noticed two Canon DSLRs and five lenses had been left on a table at the bridal shop. He stole these, along with two SD cards, and subsequently took photos of the equipment to sell on Carousell.

He sold some items for S$4,200. None of the items have been recovered, although Goh has made full restitution.