Man jailed, caned for robbery involving S$42,000 in cash, diamonds and gold

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old Indian national was on Thursday (Nov 2) sentenced to four years and three months’ jail as well as 12 strokes of the cane for robbing a jeweller of cash, diamonds and gold worth more than S$42,700.



Venkatachalapathy Raman admitted that he identified the victim, 51-year-old Yelchur Sreenivas as a target, knowing that he was involved in the jewellery business. He also roped in two accomplices to carry out the robbery.

At about midnight on May 26, 2016, Raman accosted Sreenivas as the jeweller was walking along Towner Road on his way home. Sreenivas was carrying a haversack containing about S$6,600 in cash and assorted jewellery and diamonds worth more than S$35,000.



Raman attempted to grab Sreenivas’ haversack but the latter managed to hold onto it even thought he was pushed to the ground. Raman then ran away empty-handed.



As Sreenivas got to his feet, Raman’s accomplice Srinath Bari Ramdeo Bari rushed up to him and started hitting him with a wooden pole. Raman then returned to the scene, grabbed the haversack and fled.

The victim sought medical attention at Tan Tock Seng Hospital and was given two days of medical leave.

Raman, who worked as a driver, was arrested on the same day. The victim’s haversack was found in his possession, still containing much of the jewellery but minus the S$6,600 in cash.

Srinath has also been charged and will appear in court later this month. The second accomplice, Hassan, who allegedly acted as a lookout, has claimed trial.

The punishment for committing robbery by night is a jail term of at least three years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

In sentencing Raman, District Judge Lim Keng Yeow said this case is serious, and clearly calls for a sentence beyond the mandatory minimum.

In mitigation, Raman, who did not have a lawyer, said he accepts responsibility for his actions but pleaded for leniency, saying he needed to support his aged parents and a 16-year-old child.