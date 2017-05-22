Man jailed, caned for sexually assaulting 13-year-old niece

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old man was sentenced to 21 months’ jail and four strokes of the cane on Monday (May 22) for sexually assaulting his 13-year-old niece in 2014.



The man had “fondled” the girl’s breasts and touched and licked her private parts on Feb 10, 2014, when they were alone in the man’s house.

He had “made a concerted effort to remove (the girl) from her mother’s care” that day, Deputy Public Prosecutor Sruthi Boppana said.

She called for a jail term of at least 27 months and four strokes of the cane. “The contact was direct, skin on skin”, DPP Sruthi said, adding the uncle had “little regard for the fact that the victim had rejected his request to touch her in the inappropriate manner that he did.”



The man had also abused his niece’s trust. The girl had described him as being “a second father” to her, someone she felt closer to than her own parents, DPP Sruthi said. But instead of protecting and caring for her, the man sexually assaulted her that day, and threatened to do so again, the DPP added.



At trial, the girl testified she had contemplated suicide, rather than having to tell her parents or being subjected to further abuse. In the end, she confided in a teacher.



The girl still suffers from the effects of the assault, DPP Sruthi said. She self-harmed for several months after the incident and suffers symptoms akin to post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a psychiatrist.



Her father said the episode has “entirely altered the victim’s path in life – for the worse”, DPP Sruthi said, urging the court to impose “a lengthy custodial term and caning”.



Defence lawyer N Kanagavijayam said a 12-month jail term “should be appropriate”, since it had been a one-off offence, and the man had not “groomed” his niece.



The lawyer also pointed to the man’s involvement in several charities, urging the court to visit his Facebook page, where “his various charitable contributions … can all be seen”.



He said the man would appeal his conviction and sentence.



For aggravated molest, the man could have been jailed for up to five years and caned.