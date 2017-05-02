Man jailed, caned for stalking woman and molesting her

SINGAPORE: Feeling “euphoric” after a successful event his company had held the day before, Benjamin Tan Jook Min headed to Zouk in the early hours of Aug 2, 2016 hoping to “pick up a girl”.

He was at Havelock Road at about 2.30am when he spotted a 27-year-old woman, who had been on her way home from work, and felt tempted to touch her. Tan then stalked the woman for 10 minutes before he pounced.



He put on a cap and a pair of gloves before accosting the woman, covering her mouth to muffle her screams and pulling her onto the ground. Tan straddled the woman and touched her under her skirt, but could not get any further. The victim struggled violently and hit him with her bag.



Tan fled, taking a longer way home to avoid being seen by CCTV cameras or crowds.



The woman called the police to report that someone had tried to rape her.



Advertisement

CCTV footage along Havelock Road and Saiboo Street captured Tan following the victim, even hiding behind an advertisement board at a bus stop at one point so the woman would not see him. However, the attack itself was not captured. Tan had struck at a spot out of sight of the main road, where the trees blocked them from view.



The police tracked Tan down and on Apr 4, showed up at his Chin Swee Road flat to arrest him. Tan turned off the lights and sat in silence, in the hopes that officers would give up and leave. They didn’t and he eventually decided to cooperate.



Officers arrested Tan and seized some clothing, although the cap and pair of gloves used in the assault were not recovered. Tan admitted he had disposed of the items the day after the assault in a rubbish bin near Jurong.



The victim, who sought treatment at Singapore General Hospital, suffered bruises and scratches as a result of being pulled to the ground.



Tan was sentenced to 27 months' jail and four strokes of the cane.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kavita Uthrapathy urged the court to sentence Tan to 30 months’ jail and six strokes of the cane, while his lawyer Eugene Thuraisingam said “the minimum” would suffice.



Tan had pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated molest, which carries a minimum jail term of two years with caning.

Mr Thuraisingam said Tan, who owned an event planning company called Fishcake Happy Meal, intended to “pick up a girl” that night, but that his actions were “out of character”. The lawyer added that Tan was “genuinely remorseful”.

