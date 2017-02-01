Man jailed for assaulting taxi driver, causing nerve damage and disfigurement

SINGAPORE: An unemployed man was sentenced to three months’ jail on Wednesday (Feb 1) for a drunken assault on a 47-year-old taxi driver, who suffered irreparable nerve damage and has a permanent scar on his forehead as a result.

Hu Hanxiong, 31, and a friend boarded taxi driver Lee Yew Chye’s vehicle in the early hours of May 24, 2015, after a night out. They told him to take them to Jurong West Street 64.

Mr Lee could tell the men had been drinking, and gave them plastic bags in case they vomited in the taxi. Hu and his friend Tay Wee Seng both vomited inside the taxi, and asked Lee to stop by the side of the road so they could vomit some more.

When they arrived at Jurong West Street 64, Mr Lee had to stop the taxi once more, because Hu did not know which block Mr Tay lived in. Mr Lee called his friend and fellow taxi driver Lim Choong Seng to ask for help with two drunk passengers.

Eventually, Hu was able to direct Mr Lee to Mr Tay’s address at Block 685B Jurong West Street 64. The men alighted without paying the fare of S$41.25 and attempted to enter the lift.

Mr Lee stood between the lift doors to prevent the pair from getting away and demanded payment, but Hu refused. Hu tried to get away again, but Mr Lee once more stopped him by preventing the lift doors from closing.

Hu then pushed Mr Lee to get him out of the lift, and rained punches on the latter's face. Hu then put the taxi driver in a chokehold, grabbed Mr Lee’s arms and swung him against the wall. Mr Lee’s head hit the corner of the wall, causing a 15cm wound that was so deep it cut through his scalp, up to the skull.

Mr Lim, Mr Lee’s friend, had arrived by this time and rushed to his friend’s aid. The police arrived shortly after and arrested Hu.

Mr Lee also suffered persistent vomiting, headaches and giddiness after the assault, and has a permanent scar extending from his scalp to his forehead and face, with permanent nerve damage and numbness.

Hu’s lawyer told the court that his client has paid Mr Lee S$9,108.92 to cover his medical expenses and loss of earnings for the 35 days he was unable to work.

In sentencing Hu to three months’ jail, District Judge Low Wee Ping said it was an “appalling” case. “Yes, you can drink, but no court will ever accept that after drinking, you resorted to violence,” Judge Low said, adding he would have handed Hu “a much higher sentence” had the prosecution pressed for one.

For causing grievous hurt by a rash act endangering human life, Hu could have been jailed for up to four years and fined S$10,000.