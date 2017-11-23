Man jailed for employing immigration offender as cleaner

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man has been jailed for employing an immigration offender as a cleaner, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release on Thursday (Nov 23).

Lee Eng Hock, 52, began his six-month sentence on Wednesday after withdrawing an appeal against his conviction.

Lee was a manager at a cleaning company when he employed a Bangladesh national between January and November 2014, said ICA.

However Lee did not perform all the due diligence checks to ensure the immigration status of the Bangladeshi national, "even though he was aware that the man was a foreigner", ICA added.

The Bangladeshi man has been convicted and served his sentence in November 2014.

Lee was arrested and charged in February 2015 and convicted and sentenced in November 2016.

"The ICA takes a firm stance against employers and homeowners who employ or harbour immigration offenders," it said in its press statement. "Employers and homeowners are reminded to exercise due diligence in checking the status of the foreigners before offering them employment or renting out their premises."