Man jailed for forging doctor’s signature to get financial aid

SINGAPORE: An unemployed man was jailed for seven months on Friday (Dec 15) for forging a doctor’s signature on a medical certificate (MC) certifying him “permanently unfit for work", so he could qualify for long-time financial aid.

Liu Tianfu, 40, also pleaded guilty to harassing an executive at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in an email in which he told her to “just go ahead and commit suicide”.

Liu forged the MC in February, and submitted it to the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), which approved it.

Liu was quickly found out when an MSF officer contacted the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in late February, which realised that one of its doctor’s signatures had been forged.

The doctor, Dr Lee, lodged a police report on Feb 28.

However, Liu continued to receive financial aid totaling S$2,060. From March until July, Liu received S$340 a month. In August, he received S$360.

He pleaded guilty to one count of forgery for the purposes of cheating on Friday.

Months earlier, in October 2016, an employee at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital had lodged a police report against Liu after he sent her an alarming email telling her to commit suicide.

Ms Nur had sent Liu had email to remind him of an outstanding hospital bill on Oct 28, and to request his Medical Financial Assistance card.

Liu replied: “Please solve the problem yourself. If you feel and think like dying, just go ahead and commit suicide. Don’t resist your heart’s desire and feelings to die. I mean We are all Democratic society and Government so just die for the sake of Mankind and World Peace. You understand? Don’t understand also Must Understand, and I do Not wish to hear from you again hor (sic).”

Liu, who pleaded guilty to intentionally causing harassment, has been convicted of the same offence before and sentenced to jail.

Following his second conviction on Friday, Liu, who is subject to a remission order made by the Commissioner of Prisons, will have to serve an additional 22 days’ jail because he had breached a condition due to his re-offending.