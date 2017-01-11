Man jailed for kidnapping and attempted sexual assault of schoolgirl

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old father of four was sentenced on Wednesday (Jan 11) for kidnapping an 11-year-old schoolgirl and attempting to sexually assault her in an abandoned warehouse in Kallang in May 2013.

Liew Tien Chye was sentenced to two years in jail for kidnapping the girl, six years' imprisonment and three strokes of the cane for attempted sexual assault of a minor and four months in jail for impersonating a police officer.



He was also concurrently sentenced to four to six weeks in jail for each of five charges of paying bribes to secure business while he was a sales manager at a construction firm in 2012. Another 21 charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

As some of the sentences will run concurrently, Liew will serve a total of eight years and 10 weeks in jail.

He will be allowed to spend Chinese New Year with his family before starting his jail term on Feb 8.

VICTIM ATTENDED SAME SCHOOL AS MAN'S STEPCHILDREN



A district court heard that on the day of the offence, Liew stopped the victim and her 10-year-old sister along Mattar Road as the girls were on their way to school. He shouted to get their attention, flashing a shiny white card at them and claiming he was a police officer.

Liew, whose step-children attended the same school as the girls, told the victim to get into his car, and her sister to continue on her way alone.

He then took the victim to an abandoned warehouse at Tannery Lane, where he handed the girl a cloth bandage from a First Aid kit and told her to blindfold herself.

Liew then attempted to insert his penis into the girl’s mouth.

However, the girl took off the bandage after feeling something on her lips, and saw Liew hurriedly pulling up his pants.

She shouted at him, demanding to know what he had done. Liew did not answer, but told her to leave the warehouse and find her own way home.

The victim told her parents of her ordeal when she got home, and they took her to lodge a police report immediately.

Police officers viewed more than 100 clips of CCTV footage to establish Liew’s identity, in an investigation lasting 16 days and involving more than 50 officers. Liew was arrested on Jun 13, 2013, and the girl positively identified him next day.

"IRRETRIEVABLE PSYCHOLOGICAL AND EMOTIONAL HARM"

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jesintha Veijayaratnam urged the court to impose a nine-year jail term with caning, citing aggravating factors including the “exploitation of a child’s vulnerability for sexual gratification” and the “irretrievable psychological and emotional harm” suffered by the victim.

In a victim impact statement, the girl, now 14, said the kidnapping changed her life. More than three years after the ordeal, she still feels “shocked, scared, … disgusted (by Liew’s) actions”, she testified.

She added that her mind would sometimes go "blank" while doing household chores, and that she would cry when thinking of the incident. The girl also said she now fears strangers, particularly “slim built Chinese men with spectacles”.

“I hope that he knows how much he has hurt my family and I (sic).”

LIEW'S JUDGMENT "IMPAIRED" BY ALCOHOL: DEFENCE

Liew’s lawyers Sunil Sudheesan and Diana Ngiam said “it remains a mystery” why Liew had done what he did to the girl. Mr Sudheesan said Liew, who had been out the entire night, was “driving around aimlessly” that morning when he chanced upon the victim and her sister.

“Our client was still under the influence of alcohol … (his) judgment was regrettably impaired at the time,” the lawyer said, adding Liew also suffered persistent depressive disorder at the time.

Mr Sudheesan also said Liew was “fully remorseful” and had voluntarily paid S$10,000 to the victim and her family in the hopes that the money would “go some way to help (her) through the recovery process”.

In sentencing Liew, District Judge Shawn Ho condemned the man’s actions, highlighting the trauma the victim continued to suffer. He also said that the ability to walk through Singapore's streets without fear was "sacrosanct" and "fundamental to our sense of security".

For kidnap, Liew could have been jailed for up to 10 years, fined and caned. For attempted sexual assault of a minor under 14 years old, he was liable to a maximum penalty of up to 20 years' imprisonment, a fine and caning.