Man jailed for pretending to be ICA officer to steal contraband cigarettes

SINGAPORE: A man was on Wednesday (Jan 18) jailed five weeks for masquerading as an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer in an attempt to steal contraband cigarettes from illegal peddlers.

Jasmin Eyple, 33, was the "instigator" of the plan, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Li Yihong. Jasmin had suggested to five of his friends that they go to the Sungei Kadut area to steal contraband cigarettes from illegal peddlers.

He thought that if they pretended to be ICA officers, the peddlers would run away leaving the contraband cigarettes behind.

Shortly after 11pm on Aug 18, 2016, the men went to a car park near Block 2B Woodlands Road, where illegal peddlers had set up shop by a fence. One of them approached a peddler and asked to buy four cartons of cigarettes.

It was Jasmin who pulled out his EZ-Link card and shouted "ICA", the court heard. The peddlers gathered their illegal goods, climbed over the fence and fled into the jungle, while the six men gave chase.

However, the would-be thieves themselves had to flee, when they were attacked with metal poles and wooden planks by unidentified people who suddenly emerged from the jungle, the court heard.

For pretending to be an ICA officer, Jasmin could have been jailed for up to two years and fined.

Another charge for attempting to steal contraband cigarettes was taken into consideration.

Four of his alleged accomplices – Muhammad Assri Zainun, Muhammad Irwanna Saini, Muhammad Sufian Radman and Muhamad Zul Hijah Saidin – will next appear in court on Feb 10.

The last man in the group, Mohamed Syafiq Saidin, has not yet been charged.