Man jailed for smuggling banned chewing tobacco through Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old Singaporean man has been sentenced to a four-week jail term on Thursday (Jul 20) for importing about S$9,200 worth of banned chewing tobacco into Singapore.



The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said the case is the first time someone has been prosecuted in court under the amended Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act (TCASA) that came into effect on Aug 1, 2016. Under the new TCASA, the import, distribution and sale of tobacco products, including chewing tobacco products, have been banned.

Kavinthiran was caught on Jan 3 carrying 4,585 sachets labelled as "Hans Chhap Tobacco" at Woodlands Checkpoint by Immigration & Checkpoints Authorities Authority officers. The sachets contained 55 kg of khaini tobacco, a type of chewing tobacco that is prohibited in Singapore.

Chewing tobacco that was concealed in the car door's side panel. (Photo: Immigration & Checkpoints Authority)

He had hidden the packets in the rear side panel of the car boot and in the side door panels of a Singapore-registered vehicle he had rented solely to transport the prohibited products into the country. He was promised payment upon a successful delivery.

A first-time offender caught smuggling prohibited chewing tobacco products is liable to face a fine of up to S$10,000, imprisonment of up to 6 months, or both.