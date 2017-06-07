Man jailed for smuggling puppies, treating them cruelly

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old man was sentenced to jail on Wednesday (Jun 7) for smuggling 11 puppies into Singapore and subjecting them to unnecessary pain and suffering.

Ravinchandran Muthusamy will serve a total of 30 weeks in jail - his sentence for illegally importing the puppies as well as a concurrent 20-week sentence for animal cruelty, the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) and Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a joint press release.

The authorities said Ravinchandran was driving a Malaysia-registered car on Mar 23, at about 9pm, when he was stopped for further checks at Woodlands Checkpoint.

ICA officers found 11 puppies hidden in a modified fuel tank and referred the case to AVA.

AVA's investigations found that Ravichandran had been commissioned to smuggle the puppies to an "unknown person" in Singapore.



There was no food or water provided for the puppies in the modified compartment of the car, which was cramped and had limited space for the puppies to move, the authorities added.



The 11 puppies are currently being cared for and quarantined at AVA’s facilities.

Anyone who imports animals or live birds without an AVA permit can be punished with a fine of up to S$10,000 and up to one year in jail.