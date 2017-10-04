Man jailed for throwing cat down rubbish chute to its death

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man was jailed eight weeks on Wednesday (Oct 4) for throwing a stray cat down the rubbish chute, after the cat entered his third-storey flat.



The cat was later found dead by a neighbour.

On Mar 12, 2016, taxi driver Ow Ah Lon returned to his home at Block 626 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 to find paw prints in his kitchen. However, he could not find the cat.



The next day, he returned home to find his bed had been soiled. Again, Ow could not find the cat that had caused it.

When he returned home from work the next day, Ow heard a cat’s meow coming from inside his flat. He spotted a cat running from his living room into the kitchen, and chased it. He picked the cat up, only to throw it onto the floor when it scratched him.

The cat ran into the bathroom, where Ow managed to catch it again. The cat turned and bit him, and Ow throw the cat onto the floor a second time. The cat had “fainted” by this time, Ow later told a neighbour. He picked up the cat and threw it into the rubbish chute.

On his way home from buying medicine for his scratches and bite wounds, Ow stopped by a neighbour’s flat to chat. He told the neighbour he had found a cat in his flat and had “beaten it till it fainted”, AVA prosecutor Yap Teck Chuan said.

After Ow left, the neighbour checked the rubbish chute, where she found the cat’s carcass. She then alerted AVA. When AVA officers arrived at the scene to speak to Ow, he admitted he had thrown the cat to its death.

A postmortem revealed the cat had suffered bleeding in the brain due “an external traumatic incident”.

For animal cruelty, Ow could have been jailed for up to 18 months and/or fined up to S$15,000.