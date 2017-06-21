Man jailed for trying to bribe driving test examiner with S$500

SINGAPORE: Li Qi Gang made several mistakes during his driving test on Dec 15 last year - and thought his chances of passing would be higher if he offered his examiner S$500.

Instead, Li , 24, was on Wednesday (Jun 21) sentenced to three weeks' jail for his attempt to bribe the examiner.

In a news release, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said that the examiner involved, Goh King Seng, did not accept the bribe. The matter was referred to CPIB.

The Chinese national was charged on Jun 8.

Li could have been fined up to S$100,000, jailed up to five years, or both.

Another Chinese national, Yang Qiang, was also sentenced to three weeks' jail earlier this month for a similar offence. Yang had tried to give S$200 to his driving examiner in exchange for a passing grade in the practical test for a Class 3 driving licence.

"Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts," CPIB said.