Man jailed for trying to bribe police officer and assaulting another person

SINGAPORE: A Chinese national was sentenced to seven months' jail on Monday (Dec 4) for hurting someone, then trying to bribe a police officer involved in the case.

Lei Yanchen committed the offences on Aug 6 this year, said the police and Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a joint release.

He had gotten into a fight with a man named Zhong Bo, who he suspected of having an affair with his wife, and hit Zhong on the head with a "hammer-like object".



While seeking medical treatment for Zhong at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Lei tried to put a S$50 note in the pocket of Sergeant Mervyn Pea Jia Wei, who was attending to the case, as a bribe for the police officer to let him off the hook.

The sergeant rejected the money and arrested Lei, and the case was referred to CPIB.

Anyone convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.