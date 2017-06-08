Man jailed for trying to pass driving test with S$200 bribe

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man was sentenced to three weeks' jail on Thursday (Jun 8) for attempting to bribe his way through his driving test.

Yang Qiang, a Chinese national, tried to give S$200 to his driving tester at the Singapore Safety Driving Centre on Feb 22, in exchange for a passing grade in the practical test, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a news release.

This was for a Class 3 driving licence. The tester did not accept the bribe and the matter was referred to CPIB.

"CPIB takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts," the authority said.

Anyone convicted of corruption can be fined up to S$100,000, sentenced to up to five years in jail or both.

