Man jailed four weeks for trying to bribe security officer

SINGAPORE: An Indian national was sentenced to four weeks in prison on Thursday (Sep 7) for attempting to bribe an auxiliary police officer, said the Corrupt Practices Investigations Bureau (CPIB) in a news release.

Palaniappan Ramanathan was spotted urinating against a track pillar at Jurong East MRT station on Apr 14, and was told by two auxiliary police officers on patrol that it was an offence.



One of the officers, Hairul Azrin Anual from Certis Cisco Security, asked Palanniappan to produce his work permit. Instead, the foreign worker took out S$10 from his right pocket, offered it to Mr Hairul and asked to be let off.

The officer rejected the bribe and the matter was reported to CPIB.

Anyone convicted of a corruption offence in Singapore can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed up to five years or both.