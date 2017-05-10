Man killed after forklift load falls on him in Tanjong Penjuru industrial accident

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident at 52 Tanjong Penjuru on Tuesday (May 9), police confirmed to Channel NewsAsia.

Authorities said they were alerted to the accident, which appears to have taken place at CWT Logistics Hub, at about 10.30am.

"A 54-year-old man was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene," said the Singapore Police Force in its statement.

Video footage circulating online shows a man standing in front of a forklift that was transferring its load onto a lorry. The load fell on the man, knocking him to the ground.

Police said investigations are ongoing.

