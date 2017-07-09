Man killed in Uber accident along Xilin Ave, driver arrested

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man was killed when an Uber car skidded and crashed into a tree along Xilin Avenue early on Sunday morning (Jul 9).



Police said they were alerted to the accident, which took place on the slip road to the East Coast Parkway towards Marina Coastal Expressway, at about 7.30am.

The victim, who was a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, police said.

The 22-year-old driver has been arrested. Police investigations are ongoing.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to Uber for comment.