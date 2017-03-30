Man on trial for abducting and raping unconscious woman 15 years younger

SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old man is on trial for allegedly abducting a 22-year-old student from the club Zouk under the guise of sending her home, and raping her while she was intoxicated and unconscious.

Bunker surveyor Ong Soon Heng had brought her to his house at 4 Hume Heights, where he allegedly committed the crime. The victim was found about two hours later by her boyfriend, who had tracked her down using the Find My iPhone app.



“A night of revelry and fun took a dark turn for the victim in this case," Deputy Public Prosecutor Sellakumaran Sellamuthoo said at the opening of the trial on Thursday (Mar 30).



The High Court heard that Ong had plied the victim with drinks on Jul 24, 2014, while they were at the club with friends. When the victim passed out drunk at about 4am, Ong told their friends he would see her home. They did not object, because Ong and the victim were known to be “good friends”.



CCTV footage showed Ong carrying the victim’s limp body out of the club and into the backseat of his car. They left Zouk at about 4.04am. The victim never made it home.



Ong, who was “desirous of winning the victim’s affections”, took advantage of the situation and brought the victim to his house, where he allegedly raped her between 4.04am and 6.30am.



Prosecutors said the victim’s boyfriend, who had not joined the party at Zouk, became worried when he did not hear from her and could not reach her. He used the Find My iPhone app to track her down to 4 Hume Heights, where he found the victim lying in Ong’s bed, still unconscious.



She was found dressed in Ong’s t-shirt and boxers, but the 40-year-old denied he had done anything to her.



About eight hours after the rape, the victim’s blood alcohol concentration was 62mg per 100ml of blood. Doctors estimated that during the rape, the victim’s blood alcohol concentration would have been about 210 to 254mg per 100ml of blood.



A psychiatrist will testify that the victim would have been in “a severe state of alcohol intoxication with significantly impaired consciousness” at the time, prosecutors said. “Therefore, it is highly unlikely that the victim would have consensually participated in sexual intercourse (that day).”



The High Court heard that Ong, a divorcee, was romantically interested in the victim 15 years his junior. He had persisted in his advances even though he knew the victim had a boyfriend and was not interested in him.



The victim tolerated Ong’s advances so as not to jeopardise her internship at an F&B company whose owners were friends with the accused, prosecutors said.



The prosecution’s first witness was Ms Kwok Wing Shan, 22, the victim’s friend who was at the club that night. She testified that Ong had plied the victim with drinks until she was “very tipsy”. “He put his arm around her (the victim) and put the cup to her lips,” she said.



At one point, she witnessed Ong and the victim kissing but she dismissed this, saying her friend would not have done this if she was not “under the influence of alcohol”.



When Ong said he would send the intoxicated victim home, Ms Kwok “took his word for it”. The victim was “unconscious, her eyes closed” when she was taken away, she added.



Prosecutors said they have an audio recording of Ong admitting to the victim’s father that he had had sex with his daughter, “despite his earlier protestations to the contrary”, DPP Sellakumaran said.



The trial continues on Friday. The psychiatrist and the victim’s father are expected to testify.



If convicted of rape, Ong could be jailed up to 20 years and caned. For abduction, he could be jailed up to seven years and fined.

