Man on trial for attempted murder of nursing student who rejected his marriage proposal

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man is on trial for the attempted murder of a 20-year-old nursing student after she rejected his advances.



The two met at the National University Hospital (NUH), where the accused worked as a healthcare assistant and the victim was a student nurse.

Indian national Varadharajan Mahadevan Mahadevan, 33, became “obsessed” with the student and “aggressively harassed” her, even though she made it clear that she was not interested, prosecutors said at the opening of Varadharajan’s trial on Tuesday (Jan 31).

The High Court heard that on Dec 19, 2013, Varadharajan became angry and violent when the woman’s parents denied him their daughter’s hand in marriage. They called the police when Varadharajan turned abusive and aggressive, hurling vulgarities at them and banging on the gates of the family’s flat, wanting to be let in.

Varadharajan eventually left, but returned later with a knife hidden in his sock. He spent the night at the void deck of the woman’s block and lay in wait for her.

At about 8.30am the next day, Varadharajan confronted the victim, who was on her way to school, as she exited the lift at the void deck. When she refused to comply with his demands, he “viciously” stabbed and slashed her, prosecutors said.

The victim’s parents, who heard her screams all the way up in their eighth-storey flat, rushed to her aid and the woman’s father pushed Varadharajan off his daughter.



Varadharajan fled the scene after dropping the knife, but was arrested with the help of two passers-by who detained him.

The victim suffered 21 knife wounds on her head, neck, chest, abdomen and limbs, including a deep cut to her neck, prosecutors said. She spent 49 days in hospital, and years on, her recovery is far from over, her parents testified.

The woman, now 23, sleeps with her parents because she is afraid to sleep alone. She has nightmares and wakes up screaming. She dislikes being in public, ashamed of the scars on her face, they said.

"MY MAIN THOUGHT WAS TO SAVE MY DAUGHTER"

Both the victim’s parents broke down on the stand on Tuesday as they recalled the day their daughter was almost killed.



The father described finding Varadharajan sitting on his daughter’s chest, the knife poised and ready to strike. “My main (thought) was to save my daughter”, the 59-year-old said.



He also testified that Varadharajan had turned up at the flat at least once before to ask for his daughter’s hand in marriage. When told no, Varadharajan turned “aggressive and used vulgar words on me”, the father stated.

He told his daughter to make a police report, but she refused, saying she did not want to “spoil his rice bowl”, as she knew Varadharajan had come to Singapore to work to provide for his mother in India, the father testified.

The victim’s 55-year-old mother also fought tears on the stand. “Terrible. I can’t describe it, I can’t think about it,” she said.

In three separate statements to police, Varadharajan had said he intended to kill the victim, but he now disputes this.



“I had no intention to kill her,” Varadharajan said at the opening of his trial. He claims the victim was his former girlfriend, and that he had “inflicted wounds on her” when he was “attempting suicide”. “I realise my mistake,” Varadharajan told the court through a Tamil interpreter.

His lawyer Rengarajoo Rengasamy Balasamy told the court that the victim was in an intimate relationship with Varadharajan and had been “pestering” him to take her back to India to get married.

The trial continues on Wednesday.