Man on trial for raping teenage daughter

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man is on trial for allegedly raping his teenage daughter on two occasions in late 2014 and early 2015. He faces two counts of rape, although his daughter said her father raped her eight times over that period, the High Court heard on Monday (Sep 4).



Prosecutors said the two charges stem from “two incidents the victim can most vividly recall”, the first of which took place on Nov 19, 2014 when the victim’s mother was at work and her younger sister and brother were pre-occupied.



The court heard that her father “forced” his way into the bathroom where the victim was changing clothes and raped her. He then warned his 14-year-old daughter not to tell anyone about what he had done to her.



The victim said she was raped again on Jan 9 or 10 in 2015. She was about to enter the master bedroom to retrieve her mobile phone when her father grabbed her from behind and brought her to her bedroom, she said.



He left her briefly to make sure the door was closed at the master bedroom where his two younger children were. The victim’s mother was out playing mahjong.



The father then went back to the victim’s bedroom, pushing her onto the bed, covering her face with a blanket and pulling off her clothes before raping her.



The victim confided in her then-boyfriend and his friend days after the incident. At their urging, she confided in her school’s counsellor as well.



The boys and the school counsellor took to the stand on Monday.



The victim’s then-boyfriend testified the victim seemed to be close to her family, although her father was “very, very strict” with her. He also told the court that following the rapes, the victim, who was usually cheerful, became “cold” and suicidal. The teenager said he noticed cuts on his then-girlfriend’s arm, and had told her not to self-harm.



He also said the victim’s paternal grandfather blamed her for getting her father into trouble by making a police report over the matter. The school counsellor confirmed this, saying members of the victim’s family did not believe her.



Prosecutors said the father’s semen was found on a pair of shorts the victim had been wearing the day of the second rape. Deputy Public Prosecutor Winston Man said the man had “no credible explanation for the incriminating presence of his semen” on the girl’s shorts.



DPP Man added the father had, in April 2015, given a “voluntary” statement to the police admitting he had had sex with his daughter. However the father now disputes this, saying the statement was not made voluntarily.



The victim, now 17, is expected to testify against her father on Tuesday.



If convicted of rape, the father could face up to 20 years’ jail and caning.

