Man pleads guilty to sticking toothpicks in bus seats

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to "mischief" Wednesday (Oct 11) after he was caught sticking toothpicks in bus seats.

Lim Lye Seng admitted the offence at a district court and asked to be fined, although prosecutors are pushing for him to be jailed. The offence of mischief carries a maximum one-year jail term.

"I am pleading for your honour's leniency," Lim told the court through an interpreter, adding he was supporting two young children and elderly parents.

Lim stuck toothpicks in bus seats four times between July and August and told investigators he did it as a prank because he was bored, according to prosecutors.

The case came to light after a Facebook user posted pictures of three toothpicks sticking out of a bus seat, and the image went viral.

Lim is due to be sentenced in November.

