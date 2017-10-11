Man praised for returning more than S$1,000 left at POSB ATM

SINGAPORE: A man has been praised as "kind and honest" after returning S$1,190 in cash that he found left in a POSB automated teller machine.

Mr Laudi Heryasin posted an appeal for information on Facebook on Monday (Oct 9) after finding the money in an ATM at Woodlands town centre.



"The person in front of me was rushing out from POSB ATM at Woodlands Town Centre without taking his money ($1,190)," he wrote. "Unfortunately, the person already gone before I know it. I took the initiative to take the money (and luckily got the receipt as well)."



He posted a photo of the receipt and money, and added that he waited for 10 to 15 minutes for the person who had left the money to return to the ATM, but that he did not show up.



The next day Mr Heryasin returned the money with the receipt to POSB's Marsiling branch.



"We would like to commend the gentleman who returned the sum of money to our branch yesterday," a DBS spokesperson said in a statement confirming the incident on Wednesday.



The spokesperson said the bank had transferred the money back to its rightful owner.



He added that cash left at ATMs is retracted within a certain time period and the amount is then refunded to the customer's account. There is also a refund process for uncollected cash that is returned to the bank's branches.

Netizens praised Mr Heryasin's actions on social media, with Facebook user Alan Koh saying: "I salute your honesty."