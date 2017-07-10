Man reportedly stabbed at Boon Tat street, taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: A man was found lying in front of a restaurant at Boon Tat Street on Monday afternoon (Jul 10) and he is believed to have been stabbed.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at 25 Boon Tat Street at about 1.25pm, and a man in his 30s was taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

Police cars at Boon Tat Street. (Photo: Eng Ting Ting)

According to Channel NewsAsia's reporter on the scene, traffic is cordoned off at Boon Tat Street, from the junction of Telok Ayer Street all the way to Cecil Street.

Traffic is cordoned off at Boon Tat Street, from the junction of Telok Ayer Street all the way to Cecil Street. (Photo: Monica Kotwani)

A passerby told Channel NewsAsia that the victim was motionless and the area around Boon Tat Street was cordoned off.

