Man rescued from 4th-storey ledge in Simei

SINGAPORE: A 29-year-old man was brought to safety from a fourth-storey ledge on Wednesday afternoon (May 24) following a dramatic mission involving the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)'s Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART).

The man was spotted sitting on the ledge at block 161 Simei Road at about 12.20pm.

In a video sent in to Mediacorp News by Ms Tan, SCDF officers were seen unfurling a rescue net down the side of the block. Three SCDF officers then rappelled down from the roof and got a hold of him before other SCDF officers pulled the man into a unit.

It took about two hours to rescue the man from the ledge (📹: Ms Tan) https://t.co/JHZ1TzpTGW pic.twitter.com/n8lhVjcIyK — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) May 26, 2017

SCDF said a life air pack was also deployed at the foot of the block as a safety measure. Channel NewsAsia understands the mission took about two hours.

The man has been arrested for attempted suicide. Police investigations are ongoing.