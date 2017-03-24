Man run over by train at Fajar LRT station

SINGAPORE: A man was found dead on the LRT tracks near Fajar station early on Friday (Mar 24).

Police said they were informed that a man had been run over by a driverless LRT train at Fajar station at about 1am. They added that investigations are ongoing.

In an emailed statement, SMRT said it was alerted that a body was spotted on the tracks at Fajar LRT station after the last train in service left the platform at about 1am on Friday.



"The police and SCDF were immediately alerted and arrived on site shortly after," SMRT added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Channel NewsAsia it was alerted to the incident at around 1.05am on Friday morning and dispatched a fire engine and an ambulance to the scene.

A male was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene, SCDF confirmed.

In response to media queries, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) confirmed that fixed barriers have been installed at Fajar station, which is on the Bukit Panjang LRT (BPLRT) line.

A spokesperson for LTA said it has been installing fixed barriers at all LRT stations on the BPLRT, as well as Sengkang and Punggol LRT systems since the second half of 2015 "to minimise incidents of accidental track intrusions".



LTA added that the installation of fixed barriers is complete at all BPLRT stations except Petir and Jelapang stations, where works will be complete by the middle of this year. Works on Sengkang and Punggol LRT stations will be complete by the end of 2018.