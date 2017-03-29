Man’s death ruled an ‘unlawful killing’ by coroner, assailant a wanted man

SINGAPORE: The deadly assault of Mr Tay Eng Soon on Jul 8, 2015 was captured on CCTV. Footage clearly shows his assailant grabbing him by the neck and punching him twice on the face.

Mr Tay collapsed, unconscious, and could not be revived. He was pronounced dead early next morning.

The “scene, forensic and documentary evidence” is “clear and unequivocal” – Mr Tay’s death was an unlawful killing, State Coroner Marvin Bay said on Wednesday (Mar 29).

However the assailant, named as Lim Keow Chye, has not been charged with the crime. He left the country shortly after the killing and his whereabouts are unknown, although he is believed to have fled to Malaysia, Assistant Superintendent Arun Guruswany said.

ASP Arun told the coroner's inquiry a warrant for Mr Lim’s arrest has been issued, and the authorities have sought the help of Malaysian police to catch him, but that “there have been no credible leads thus far”.

CCTV FOOTAGE CAPTURES ATTACK

Mr Tay, a catering safety officer and father of two, was drinking with his wife and two friends at a coffee shop at Block 303 Anchorvale Link on the evening of Jul 8.

Mr Lim was at the same coffee shop having drinks with his sister and two friends.

An argument broke out between Mr Lim and one of Mr Tay’s friends at about 10.09pm. CCTV footage showed the men gesticulating, visibly agitated.

Mr Lim then grabbed Mr Tay by the neck and punched him twice on the face. Mr Tay appeared disoriented, his arms flailing, before he collapsed.

Mr Lim was pulled away, but managed to return and kick Mr Tay, who was lying unconscious on the ground, in the stomach.

CCTV footage showed Mr Lim walking away from the coffee shop minutes later.

Mr Tay could not be revived by paramedics at the scene or at the hospital, and he was pronounced dead at 12.46am on Jul 9.

ONGOING DISPUTE OVER MONEY

ASP Arun said investigations revealed there had been an “ongoing dispute” between the men over a sum of money Mr Lim’s mother had donated to a temple in Thailand through Mr Tay’s wife.

Although Mr Tay’s wife had issued her with a receipt, Mr Lim’s mother believed the money had been used for other purposes.

Mr Tay’s wife denies this.

According to an autopsy report, Mr Tay died from a traumatic subarachnoid haemorrhage, or bleeding in the brain. He also suffered multiple facial bruises.

The evidence shows “a direct, causal link” between Mr Lim’s actions and Mr Tay’s death, the coroner said.

“Mr Lim has inflicted an injury which consequently proved fatal … and has therefore perpetrated the unlawful killing of Mr Tay Eng Soon.”