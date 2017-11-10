Man sentenced to jail, caning for ordering assault on 4 victims outside nightclub

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man who ordered an assault on four people who bumped into him on a crowded nightclub dance floor in April 2016 was sentenced to five years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane on Friday (Nov 10).

Norazizul Samzaman, who has been a member of outlawed secret society Sio Kun Tong for more than a decade, was convicted of two of five charges for causing grievous hurt with a deadly weapon.

Another three charges – two for causing hurt with a deadly weapon and one for being a member of the secret society – were taken into account during sentencing.

Norazizul and three fellow Sio Kun Tong members – Muhammad Qamarul Ardy Mohamed Hassim, 22, Muhammad Zuraimie Zaili, 27, and Irwan Fardely Rohani, 23 – were at Aryaa nightclub in the early hours of Apr 10 when a few people bumped into Norazizul on the dance floor.

Unhappy, Norazizul, who held the rank of “fighter” in the secret society, ordered Qamarul to “get weapons,” Deputy Public Prosecutor Delicia Tan said.



Qamarul then called another secret society member, 22-year-old Mohamed Firdaus Mohamed Yusof, and told him to bring weapons to the club because of “a problem” arising out of a “bumping” incident, the court heard.

Firdaus, who was at home, concealed two knives in his pants and took a taxi to Aryaa. He handed the knives to Qamarul and Zuraimie. On Norazizul’s order, the four men chased down four victims - all in their twenties - who had allegedly bumped into Norazizul earlier that night.

The quartet attacked the victims at the junction of Beach Road and Ophir Road, near the nightclub. One victim was slashed over his left shoulder and another on his head. Their friends suffered more serious injuries.

The third victim’s head was slashed, resulting in a skull fracture. He was also stabbed in the arm and suffered slash wounds on his hands. The man’s little finger was fractured and is permanently impaired.

The fourth victim’s right elbow and left arm were slashed, causing fractures and the severing of ligaments and muscles. There is a chance the victim’s injuries will continue to cause him “significant bodily pain,” the prosecutor told the court.

A nurse at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital alerted the police. She suspected there had been a fight, after two people had come to the hospital with slash wounds.

Norazizul and his accomplices were arrested nearly two weeks later.

He was sentenced to five years’ jail and six strokes of the cane for each of the two charges of causing grievous hurt with deadly weapon. A judge ordered the jail terms to run concurrently, resulting in a total sentence of five years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane.

Qamarul and Firdaus are currently serving sentences of four-and-a-half years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane. Zuraimie is serving a sentence of four years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane.



Irwan will be dealt with in January.

For causing grievous hurt with a deadly weapon, Norazizul could have been jailed for up to 15 years and fined or caned.