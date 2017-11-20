Man sentenced to jail for phony injury claims

SINGAPORE: He was 17 years old when he was lured by the prospect of a free medical certificate (MC) to skip school.

All A Karthik had to do was to submit fake personal injury claims to insurance companies, stating he was injured in a car accident which, in fact, he was never part of.

However he was eventually caught and on Monday (Nov 20), Karthik was sentenced to four months' jail for conspiring to cheat China Taiping Insurance (CTI) of $5,370.50 in a personal injury claim.

A second charge of a similar offence was also taken into consideration.



In June 2012, Karthik was approached by his schoolmate Krishna Kumar Rajagopal, asking him to obtain an MC from a doctor, which the accused agreed to.



Both Krishna and Karthik then met a man called Suresh who instructed them and a third guy, Noel Antney Kypas, to inform the doctor that they had been involved in a traffic accident and suffered injuries, specifically back pain.



Karthik and Krishna were also told by Suresh that their names would be given as phantom rear passengers of a car involved in a staged accident, whilst Noel’s name would be given as the phantom driver.



Both Karthik and Krishna were also instructed to specifically tell the doctor that they were travelling in the rear seat of the car when the accident took place.



Obeying instructions, Karthik lied to the doctor that he was involved in a traffic accident and had injured his neck as a result.



He was given three days of MC, which was then used to file personal injury claims against CTI and Tokio Marine Insurance Singapore (TMI).



But on Feb 4, 2013, TMI lodged a police report stating fraudulent insurance claims had been made for an accident that reportedly took place along Portsdown Road on Jun 4, 2012.



TMI and CTI had received property damage and personal injury claims from various persons who claimed to be the drivers and passengers at the time of the accident. Investigations later revealed that the accident was engineered and that the claimants were phantom drivers or passengers making false insurance claims.



The staged accident was found to have taken place at a deserted spot along Portsdown Road where a chain collision was created using three vehicles. One of the persons involved was man called Rahmat Mohd who has since been sentenced to 74 months' jail for trying to cheat insurance companies over a million dollars.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ian Ernst Chai said a strong deterrent message needed to be sent to the general public that motor insurance fraud involving false claims cannot be tolerated. The DPP also said that it was important to curtail such crimes to prevent a steady rise in motor insurance premiums, which would have a wide-ranging impact on the public.



But Karthik's defence lawyer Sadhana Rai argued that the accused was only a teenager when he committed the offence and that he did not profit from the scheme.



He was simply enticed by the free MC to skip school. She also asked for a lighter sentence of conditional warning and probation.



The case comes amid the latest statistics released by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) last week.



According to the CAD, the number of accidents reported as fraudulent has doubled, from 13 in 2016 to 26 as of September this year.



Prosecution figures have also gone up. A total of 66 people were charged for motor insurance fraud last year, a near 40 per cent increase from the 48 charged in 2014.