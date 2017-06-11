Man suspected of falsely claiming car was stolen

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man is being investigated by the police for allegedly falsely reporting that his car was stolen to avoid liability for driving while disqualified from doing so.

The police said in a news release that the man lodged a report at about 4.50pm on Friday (Jun 9), claiming that his car was discovered missing in the early morning that day after it was parked at Block 271 Punggol Walk on Thursday. Someone could have stolen the car, he alleged.



Officers from Ang Mo Kio police division, however, detected several inconsistencies in the man's report after "extensive enquiries". Based on preliminary investigations, police believe the suspect made the false report in order to disclaim liabilities from a separate case of driving under disqualification of all classes of license, they said in the news release on Sunday.



Investigations against the man are ongoing.



"The police would like to remind the public that police resources could have been put to better use in dealing with real crimes and emergencies than investigating into false reports or false information," the police said in their statement. "Those who lodge false police reports or provide false information will face serious consequences under the law."

Anyone convicted for knowingly giving false information to a public servant can be punished with a sentence of up to one year in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.