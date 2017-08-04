Man suspected of stealing from Grab car arrested

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing S$450 from a Grab private-hire car, the police said on Friday (Aug 4).



Jurong Police Division officers arrested the suspect on Thursday after "extensive enquiries and through the aid of images from CCTVs", it said in a news release, adding that police investigations are ongoing.



A video of the incident had also gone viral online recently.



Screengrab of the video being circulated online of the alleged theft from a Grab private-hire car. (Photo: Firdaus Nur/Facebook)

The authorities advised taxis and private-hire car drivers to take precautionary measures, including avoiding putting personal valuables, including mobile phones, at or near the vehicles’ centre consoles or places within the easy reach of passengers, and being vigilant in safeguarding personal valuables.

"Be wary of anyone who may try to distract you," it said in the release.

Anyone convicted of theft may be punished with jail of up to three years, or a fine, or both.