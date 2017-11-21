Man suspected of trying to steal donations from temple nabbed

SINGAPORE: A 56-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to steal donations from a temple at Balestier Road.

Police received a report at about 1am on Tuesday (Nov 21) that a man was behaving suspiciously at the temple, which was closed at that time. He was arrested at the scene.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect is believed to be involved in other similar cases of theft, police said.

If convicted of criminal trespass, the suspect can be jailed up to three months and/or fined up to S$1,500. If found guilty of theft, he can be jailed up to three years, and fined.