Man suspected of vandalising cars near Orchard Road arrested

SINGAPORE: A 55-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly vandalising cars in the Orchard Road area, police said on Wednesday (Sep 20).

In a news release, police said it was informed on the afternoon of Mar 23 that six cars parked along Exeter Road had been splashed with paint remover, causing the paint to peel off.



The suspect was arrested at Kent Road on Monday after officers from the Tanglin Police Division conducted extensive ground enquiries and identified him through CCTV footage, police said.

Authorities said investigations are ongoing.



Those convicted of vandalism may be jailed up to three years or fined a maximum of S$2,000. They can also be given between three and eight strokes of the cane.