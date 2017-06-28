Man taken to hospital after air-con unit reportedly falls on him in Bedok

SINGAPORE: A man was taken to hospital on Wednesday (Jun 28) after an air-conditioning unit apparently fell and hit him.

Video posted online showed a man on the ground being lifted onto a stretcher, with what appeared to be a dented air-conditioning unit on the ground next to him.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it had received a call at around 5.40pm from 3018 Bedok North Street 5 and sent an ambulance. The man was taken to Changi General Hospital.



