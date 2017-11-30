Man taken to hospital unconscious after e-scooter is hit by bus

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old man was left bleeding from the head and taken unconscious to the hospital after the e-scooter he was riding was hit by a bus on Thursday (Nov 30) morning.

The accident happened at the junction of Bedok Reservoir Road and Kaki Bukit Avenue 1 at about 10.30am, the police said. The rider was taken to Changi General Hospital, the police added.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the man on the e-scooter was crossing the junction when he was hit by the SBS Transit bus.

The rider is understood to have dashed across and the bus, which had the right of way, could not stop in time.

Photos shared on social media showed the scooter pinned underneath the front part of the bus. The bus' windscreen was smashed.



Other photos showed a man, believed to be the e-scooter rider, lying on the road and bleeding from the back of his head.

In a reply to Channel NewsAsia's query, Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, said the company is "very sad" that the accident happened.

"We are currently at the hospital with (the injured rider's) family to render assistance as best we can," Ms Tan added.

Police investigations are ongoing.