Man to be charged for punching police officer

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man will be charged on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a police officer who was arresting him, police said on Tuesday (Jan 10).

The man was the driver of a car that had been involved in an accident with a lorry at the junction of Riverside Road and Admiralty Road on Monday morning, police said.

He was being arrested for his suspected involvement in both traffic- and drug-related offences, when he punched one of the officers and ran off.



The officers gave chase and eventually managed to subdue him.

The suspect will be charged for voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty. If found guilty, he could be jailed for up to seven years, and could also be fined and/or caned.