Man who allegedly bribed guard to enter Formula 1 race track retracts claims

SINGAPORE: The man who said on Facebook that he bribed a security guard to enter the race track at the Singapore Grand Prix retracted his claims on Wednesday (Sep 20).

Posting in a closed Formula 1 Facebook interest group, a user named Viv Smith, said it was time to "come clean".

"There was no bribery, no corruption, no nothing. I asked the guard if he could take a photo of us and he kindly agreed," he said.

He explained further that there were others on the track as well, with one man skateboarding around the track and others jogging.

In a comment to his post, the user said that he was in Malaysia "lying low and in disguise".

"Everything you need to know is in my second post, there is nothing else to say."

On Sunday, the individual had posted a photo on Facebook last Sunday showing a couple standing on the F1 race track.



The accompanying caption read: "3am in the morning. Bribed the security guard to let us onto the track. He not only agreed, he took the photo. Non F1 fans won't understand this, but most of us will."