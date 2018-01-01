Man who allegedly stabbed wife in Geylang charged

SINGAPORE: A man who allegedly stabbed his wife in Geylang on Saturday (Dec 30) was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means in court today.

Jayselan N Chandrasegar, 29, allegedly stabbed Mayuri Krishnakumar with a knife blade measuring about 10cm long along Lorong 16 in Geylang at about 11.47am.

Jayselan is accused of using a weapon that is likely to cause death, according to court documents. He allegedly stabbed Ms Mayuri twice in her abdomen and twice on her lower back, causing her to suffer punctured wounds.





In court, Jayselan said: "Mayuri is my wife. For the mistake that she did, I admit that what I did to her was wrong. I only stabbed her twice, (and) not more than that.



"I did not think that I would do such a thing to my wife. I have a child at home. I couldn't take it that she did this to me and my child."



Channel NewsAsia understands Ms Mayuri was walking with someone else and had just parted ways with the person when the incident occurred.



The court heard that Jayselan is suffering from depression and was a former Institute of Mental Health patient.



He was heard shouting vulgarities in court.



Jayselan will be remanded at IMH for psychiatric evaluation for two weeks and will return to court on Jan 15.



If convicted, Jayselan could be jailed for life or up to 15 years. He is also liable to a fine or caning.