Man who claimed he was slashed in Sengkang under probe for giving police false info

SINGAPORE: A man who claimed that he was slashed by an unknown assailant at Rivervale Crescent in Sengkang is being investigated for giving false information to police.

Police said they were alerted to a case past midnight on Monday (Jun 5) of a 33-year-old man found with slash wounds.

Officers then interviewed the man at the scene where he claimed that he was assaulted. When he was taken to hospital, he posted pictures of his wounds and wrote about the incident on Facebook, showing a bandaged and bloodied arms. He reportedly wrote: "Whoever that did this to me. Unfortunately for you. Im still very much alive (sic)."

However, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division detected several inconsistencies during the course of investigations and established that the man had provided false information to the police.

"He was not a victim of assault and his injuries were allegedly self-inflicted," the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a news release. Investigations against the man are ongoing.



The man appears to have removed the photos on Facebook.

Anyone convicted for giving any information which he or she knows to be false to a public servant faces up to one year in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.

"The police would like to remind the public that police resources could have been put to better use in dealing with real crimes and emergencies than investigating into false reports or false information," the SPF said.