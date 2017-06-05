Man who criticised dead Traffic Police officer charged with shoplifting

SINGAPORE: Thomas Chua Poh Heng, the man widely criticised over his comments about a Traffic Police officer killed on duty, was on Monday (Jun 5) charged with shoplifting a bottle of perfume at Mustafa Centre.

Chua, 39, will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for two weeks for psychiatric evaluation.

The part-time deliveryman had allegedly left the department store at Syed Alwi Road on Sunday around 5.30am, without paying for a 100ml bottle of Must de Cartier perfume worth S$98.

According to the police, Chua was seen behaving suspiciously by the store’s in-house security officers. The officers conducted a spot check outside the store, and detained him after they found the bottle of perfume. He was then handed over to the police.

Chua was already under investigation for three other separate police reports lodged against him since January, according to the police. Investigations into these cases are still ongoing.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the alleged offences include shop thefts and traffic violations.

Chua was criticised for seemingly gloating over the death of Traffic Police officer Nadzrie Matin. He claimed that Mr Nadzrie, who was killed in a traffic accident while on duty last week, had previously given him a ticket over a traffic offence.

His comments, which were made on Facebook, were condemned by Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam, who said the "sick post" was "an insult to all police officers".

Police told Channel NewsAsia that the traffic summonses given to Chua were not issued by the officer who died.

If convicted of shoplifting, he faces up to seven years in jail and a fine.

His case will be heard again on Jun 19.