Man who dodged NS for 10 years sentenced to 4 months' jail

SINGAPORE: A man who defaulted on National Service (NS) for more than a decade was sentenced to four months' jail on Thursday (Feb 2).

Jonathan Tan Huai-En, 28, pleaded guilty last month to two counts under the Enlistment Act, for remaining outside Singapore without a valid exit permit for 10 years, four months and 13 days.

His lawyer Josephine Choo said Tan, who was granted S$10,000 bail, plans to appeal the sentence.

Noting the importance of NS to Singapore’s safety and security, District Judge Shawn Ho said: “An individual cannot cherry-pick when he serves NS. It would be unfair to allow an individual to defer NS to further his education or life pursuits and thereby gain an advantage over his peers who would have to sacrifice by postponing such pursuits.

“Regardless of station in life and background, for the past 50 years of NS … over 900,000 male Singaporeans – sons following their fathers – have served NS,” he added.

Tan is the older son of Senior Counsel Tan Chee Meng, the deputy chairman of law firm WongPartnership. When the boy was 12, he moved to Canada with his mother, older sister and younger brother because the two boys had struggled with studying the Chinese language in school. The family had not planned to return to Singapore, and became Canadian citizens in 2005.

But Judge Ho said Tan had “reaped the benefits” of Singapore’s education system, having completed primary school here, and “retains a substantial connection to Singapore” due to his father having remained here.

When Tan failed to register for NS after three registration notices were sent to his Singapore address, a police gazette was raised against him in late 2006. In 2009, Tan’s father told the Central Manpower Base (CMPB) of his son’s intention to renounce his Singapore citizenship. But he was blocked from doing so as he had not fulfilled his NS obligations.

Back in Canada, Tan went on to secure a degree in applied sciences, a masters in engineering and a job with a multinational based there. In 2013, he wanted to visit his sick grandfather in Singapore but his mother told him he would be arrested upon return. Tan then began making arrangements to return to his birthplace.

He arrived in 2015, enlisted in NS the next year and is currently serving his vocation as a preventive medicine technician.

In sentencing Tan, Judge Ho said due weight was given to a good testimonial from his superior during NS, along with his admission of guilt and the fact that he surrendered himself.

His “culpability flowed not from the fact that he left for Canada, but from him remaining there even after he knew he was required to register for a valid exit permit or return for NS”, the judge concluded.

Tan’s younger brother Isaac, 25, has also returned to Singapore and is under investigation.