Man who killed cat with carving knife sentenced to 7 years' preventive detention

SINGAPORE: A 67-year-old man was on Tuesday (Sep 26) sentenced to seven years' preventive detention for killing his neighbour's cat with a carving knife because it had annoyed him.



Tan Pwee Sin has spent time in and out of jail. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 for culpable homicide, but was released in 2010 after 14 years behind bars.



On Jan 30, 2017, he killed again. He slashed his neighbour’s Russian Blue cat, named Vamp, when he saw it mating with one of his own cats outside his flat at Block 1 Spooner Road.

Tan swung a carving knife at Vamp, slashing its abdomen and exposing its intestines. The cat was found injured by a neighbour who called the police. It died the next afternoon.

Tan and Vamp’s owner, Mr Muhammad Bakhtiyar Jaffar, had clashed several times previously over the cat.



Mr Bakhtiyar did not like the fact that Tan sometimes fed Vamp, because the cat would be too full to eat the food Mr Bakhtiyar bought.



Tan had also challenged Mr Bakhtiyar to a fight, boasting that he had been to prison before for stabbing someone to death.



Besides the charge for animal cruelty for killing Vamp, Tan also pleaded guilty to one count of criminal intimidation and one count of receiving stolen property.



About a month and a half after he had killed Vamp, Tan threatened Mr Bakhtiyar’s 11-year-old nephew, telling him: “I will cut your neck and throw you downstairs.”



This happened after the boy spotted Tan playing with another one of Mr Bakhtiyar’s cat and asked Tan to give it back.

The threat was not lost on the boy, Deputy Public Prosecutor Yang Ziliang had said, “with the death of Vamp … still fresh in his mind”.



According to a psychiatric report, Tan has anti-social personality traits, “characterised by a pervasive pattern of disregard and violation of the rights of others … impulsivity and aggression, and reckless disregard for the safety of others”.



Psychiatrists had pointed out that Tan's “threshold for anger” is low, and “he is likely to express his anger and attempt to regain control by resorting to weapons”.



The preventive detention he was sentenced to on Tuesday is targeted at repeat offenders who are considered a menace to society because they are beyond rehabilitation.

As for the charge of receiving stolen property, it was for an unrelated incident involving S$6,950 from anonymous sources, linked to a police impersonation scam.