Man who left bag unattended at Hougang MRT station charged for public nuisance

SINGAPORE: A man who left his suitcase unattended at Hougang MRT station in April, sparking a security scare and the shutdown of the station, was charged Wednesday (May 16) for causing "annoyance to the public".



Chinese national Wang Jianpo, 39, left a blue suitcase at the station platform on Apr 2 between 2.25pm and 2.45pm while he went to run an errand. Station employees spotted the unattended bag and alerted the police at about 2.45pm.



Ten minutes later, SBS Transit suspended train services at Hougang MRT station, announcing all trains would skip the station due to a “security incident”. Commuters were turned away, and the station shuttered. The police later confirmed they checked the suitcase, which contained household items - “nothing suspicious”.



Train services resumed at about 4pm. Wang, a construction worker, was arrested half an hour later and questioned for three hours in a room at the station before he was taken away in handcuffs.



Wang told the court on Wednesday he intends to plead guilty, and is expected to do so on Jun 9.



If convicted of causing a public nuisance, Wang will be fined up to S$1,000.