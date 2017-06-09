Man who left bag unattended at Hougang MRT station fined

SINGAPORE: The man who left his suitcase unattended at Hougang MRT station in April, sparking a security scare and the shutdown of the station, was fined S$1,000 on Friday (Jun 9).

Chinese national Wang Jianpo, 39, pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance.

On Apr 2 at about 2.10pm, Wang left a blue suitcase at the platform of Hougang MRT station while he went to run an errand. Station employees spotted the unattended bag and alerted the police at about 2.45pm.

Ten minutes later, transport operator SBS Transit suspended train services at the station, announcing all trains would skip the station due to a “security incident”. Commuters were turned away, and the station shuttered. The police later confirmed they checked the suitcase, which contained household items, and there was “nothing suspicious”.

Train services resumed at about 4pm. Wang, a construction worker, was arrested half an hour later and questioned for three hours at the station before he was taken away in handcuffs.

