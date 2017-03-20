Man who sexually abused daughter jailed 23.5 years, caned

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man who sexually abused his biological daughter for years was sentenced to 23 and a half years’ jail and the maximum 24 strokes of the cane on Monday (Mar 20).

He was convicted of 10 charges last month for repeatedly abusing his daughter for more than two years, from 2011 until 2014.

Prosecutors sought a sentence of 24 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane, citing the father’s lack of remorse and pointing to “the depth of depravity” he had gone to to present a “vexatious defence”.

At trial, the father had argued that a botched penis enlargement procedure had caused his penis to become deformed and that it was “inconceivable” that he could have committed the offences.

“This is a cock and bull story,” Deputy Public Prosecutor April Phang said, calling the defence “sinister and ill-conceived”.

The father’s refusal to admit to the abuse meant “the poor child was forced to recount the indignity, embarrassment and shame of the ordeal”, DPP Phang said. “It is the victim’s misfortune to have a sexual pervert for a father,” she added.

The man’s lawyer, Richard Siaw, argued a jail term of 18 years and 24 strokes of the cane would suffice, although he added his client would lodge an appeal whatever the outcome.

In her victim impact statement, the girl, now 16, said her father had hurt her "more than anyone can imagine".



"Words have not been invented for what he did to me," she said.

The teenager, who was abused from the age of 11 until she confided in her mother at 13, said she still suffers flashbacks and nightmares about her father. “There are days when it grips me,” she said. “I want to be protected from him forever.”

In a separate statement, the teenager’s mother said: “The bottom dropped out of my world the day (my daughter) … told me about the sexual abuse.”

She still struggles to cope with “the betrayal, the guilt and overwhelming despair”, the girl's mother said. “How could I (have) missed all the signs? How could I have not known what was going on … in my own home?”

The man is on bail of S$150,000 pending the hearing of his appeal.