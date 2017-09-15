Man who signed off as 'Lord Voldermort' in extortion letters arrested

SINGAPORE: A 35-year-old man was on Friday (Sep 15) arrested for attempted extortion, after he allegedly sent threatening letters to people signed off as "Lord Voldermort".

Police earlier said they received at least 15 reports from people who were sent such letters.



Those targeted were told to transfer Bitcoins to "Lord Voldermort's" account. Those who failed to do can expect harm to be inflicted upon them and their families, the letters said. The extortion attempts did not appear to have paid off, as no Bitcoins were transferred to said account, the Singapore Police Force said.

The suspect was arrested on Friday along Choa Chu Kang Central.

He will be charged in court on Saturday and faces between two and five years' jail and caning if convicted of attempted extortion.

Late last month, Member of Parliament for Nee Soon GRC Lee Bee Wah shared a police advisory on the case on Facebook, saying some Yishun residents had received such letters.

