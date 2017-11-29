Man who sprinkled white flour at Woodleigh MRT station gets maximum fine

SINGAPORE: The man who sprinkled white flour around Woodleigh MRT station and caused it to be shut down for several hours in April in a security scare, was fined the maximum penalty of S$1,000 for public nuisance on Wednesday (Nov 29).

The court heard that Tay Yong Kwang, 69, was a member of the Seletar Hash House Harriers running club, and had been helping to mark out a route for the group, which met every Tuesday for an 8km run.

On Apr 18, Tay, along with two other club members, started marking the route at 10 to 15m-intervals from Mount Vernon in the direction of Upper Serangoon Road.

Later at Woodleigh MRT Station, Tay spent about 10 minutes placing nine mounds of flour around the station.

The station was a landmark along the route as the runners were supposed to use the underpass leading through the station, so as to avoid running along the main road.

After the trio left, one of the mounds was discovered by the station master Chan Pui Hoe. Mr Chan then checked CCTV footage, and saw Tay sprinkling flour around the station.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seeing this, Mr Chan notified the police's transport security command officers. The Singapore Civil Defence Force was also alerted and arrived at the scene shortly after.

At about 1.20pm, the station was shut down with all trains bypassing the station.

SCDF officers subsequently tested the substance and found it not to be a biohazard.

The incident affected more than 1,200 commuters and led to 40 trains being diverted and the deployment of 107 police officers.

The station was reopened about three hours later at about 4.40pm.