Man who threw Molotov cocktail at police gets preventive detention, caning

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old man who threw a Molotov cocktail at a police officer was sentenced to seven years’ preventive detention and three strokes of the cane on Friday (Jul 28).



Lai Yew Han was charged with attempting to cause grievous hurt to a policeman and threatening four other officers when they tried to arrest him.

There is no remission for good behaviour for preventive detention, which is usually meted out to hardcore criminals.

On May 28 last year, Lai set a Molotov cocktail alight and hurled the homemade bomb at Sergeant Daniel Kwok as the officer attempted to enter Lai’s flat armed with a shield.

Footage from an officer’s body-worn camera played in court showed the resulting explosion. The doorway of Lai’s flat and part of the corridor outside were engulfed in flames, but Sergeant Kwok, protected by his shield, was not hurt.

The shield, blackened and covered in soot, was admitted into evidence during Lai’s three-day trial in June.

Advertisement Advertisement

HE TOLD POLICE TO "GET LOST"

Sergeant Kwok and three colleagues were at Lai’s Marine Parade flat that day in response to a call for help from Lai’s sister, who said her brother had “gone crazy”.

Before Sergeant Kwok and his partner arrived, Lai had threatened to hurt the first two responding officers if they did not “get lost”. Both officers testified Lai appeared “agitated and aggressive” when he appeared at the door, holding what they described as a glass bottle filled with liquid and corked with a piece of cloth.

This was not the first time Lai had threatened to use the explosive against police officers. About two months earlier, on Mar 27, the police had received a call about smoke coming from the central refuse chute of Lai’s block.

Officers responding to the call decided to go door-to-door to find out who had burnt the rubbish chute. The first door they knocked on happened to be Lai’s. Lai claimed he made drugs inside his flat, before barricading himself inside by pushing a table against the front door.

He also retrieved a Molotov cocktail and Bunsen burner and threatened the officers in Mandarin, warning them not to enter by force unless they wanted to “perish together”.

In a statement taken after his arrest, Lai admitted the glass bottle contained motorcycle oil, a flammable liquid capable of causing serious harm, or even death, if it was ignited. He said this was to “keep officers away” to “make sure that officers would retreat if they came to my house … I do not want to be arrested again”.

At trial, Lai claimed he had “zero memory” of giving the statement, and alleged the charges against him were “false” and that the police had “set him up”. He said he was only trying to protect his mother and sister, because the people at his door could have been “villains disguised as police officers”.

Prosecutors called Lai’s claims “ludicrous”. In sentencing Lai to preventive detention and caning, a judge said Lai is a “menace” to the safety and security of those around him, including his own family.